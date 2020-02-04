Juneus J. Ristau, 86, of Spring Valley, died at Ostrander Care and Rehab in Ostrander on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Juneus Josephine Hofschulte was born on March 13, 1933, in Wabasha County to Michael and Francis (Haggerty) Hofschulte. She attended school in Viola and graduated in Elgin. She worked in certified long-term care nursing care and as a home health aide. She also worked at the ASC Office in Preston, JCPenney in Rochester, and cooked at Community Memorial Hospital in Spring Valley for over 20 years. On April 28, 1954, Juneus was united in marriage to Dale Ristau at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Preston. Juneus also kept busy as a farm wife in Spring Valley.
Juneus is survived by her husband, Dale; siblings, Virginia Rossman of Rochester, Dwayne (Daphne) Hofschulte of Alaska, Larry Hofschulte of Rochester, and Carol (Joe) Hopman of Coon Rapids; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gene Hofschulte and Carl Hofschulte; and goddaughter, Sally Jacobson.
Funeral services for Juneus will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Spring Valley. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. A graveside service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Viola Cemetery in Viola, Olmsted County.
Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com.