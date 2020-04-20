Kaitlyn Griffin

Kaitlyn OvidiaGriffin, 22 of Chatfield, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary's Campus.
Kaitlyn was born March 18, 1998, in Rochester to Randy and Julie (McCabe) Griffin. She graduated from Chosen Valley High School in 2016 and was currently attending Winona State University for a degree in business management. She had worked at Target in Winona and was currently employed at Mayo Clinic in the cardiology and cardiovascular surgery department.
Kaitlyn had a smile that would light up a room and a personality to match. From the time she was a little girl, she was selfless and kind to all. Her happiness and spunk made her a ray of light and she brought joy everywhere she went. Even in death, she continues to shine. In her usual selfless manner, her last wish was to donate her organs. Through this, we know our happy and vibrant girl will live on.
She will be forever missed by her parents, Randy and Julie; brother, Paul; best friend and soul mate, Brady Keefe; grandmothers, Ella Mae McCabe and Marion Griffin; aunts and uncles, Ken (Lori) McCabe, Pauline (Mike) Hammell, Tom McCabe, Lisa (Bill) Hanson, Kathy (Dale) Thompson, Jackie Conway (Jason Dillon), Tim (Janel) Griffin, and Nancy (Keith) Lewis; and many cousins, close friends and her puppy, Lola.
Kaitlyn was preceded in death by her grandfathers, George McCabe and Lyle Griffin, and uncle, Mick Kappers.
With the current health concerns and restrictions, there will be a drive through visitation in the parking lot of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Chatfield from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Please visit Kaitlyn's obituary page at www.hofffuneral.com where additional details will be posted as they become available for the visitation.
A private Mass will take place and Kaitlyn will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service-St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Kaitlyn, sign her online guestbook, view her video tribute when it becomes available and see additional information about the visitation at www.hofffuneral.com.