Karen A. Laack, 80, of Austin, finished her journey on earth Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Karen Amelia (Bailey) Laack was born Jan. 11, 1940, to Howard and Mabel (Brooks) Bailey in Austin. She was the fifth of seven children. She was united in marriage to Merton Laack on Nov. 25, 1960. They had two daughters, Mari and Jane. After Merton's retirement, they spent winters at their home in Harlingen, Texas and summers on the family farm in rural Austin.
Karen was a past 4-H leader, a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Waltham, an avid bowler, volleyball player and golfer. She loved to read, put together puzzles and bird watching.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Merton, in 2013; parents, Howard and Mabel Bailey; siblings, Iris Schell, Arnold Bailey, Everett Bailey, and Clifford Bailey; and brother-in-law, William Laack.
Karen is survived by her daughters, Mari Kay (Donn) Olsen, Rochester, and Jane (Walter) Ebner, Bloomington; brother, Willis Bailey, Austin; sister, Rita Bailey, Austin; sister-in-law, Patty Bailey, Lansing; grandchildren, Alexander (Jessica) Olsen, Rochester, Jefferson (Ariel) Olsen, Olathe, Kan., Karyn (Cory) Riewe, Winnebago; great-grandchildren, Tessanna, Zander, Lillabelle and Ginny Olsen, Rochester; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life open house is being planned and will be announced at a later date. The family wants to thank the staff at St. Mark's Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice for their care and great kindness shown to mom and our family.
Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is assisting with arrangements.