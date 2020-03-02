Kathleen "Kathy" I. Jacobson, 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the presence of her loving daughters at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus in Rochester.
A Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 9 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Zumbrota with Pastor Eric Westlake officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Larson Chapel in Zumbrota and one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Burial will be at United Lutheran Cemetery in Zumbrota.
Kathy was born on May 23, 1949, in Decorah, Iowa, to John and Virginia (Haney) Solem. She was raised in Rochester and graduated from Mayo High School in 1967. She graduated from Winona Secretarial School in 1969.
Kathy was blessed with a gift for bookkeeping and numbers. She worked at White Implement, Kalass Insurance Agency, Hinderacker Insurance, Financial Advisors, Larson Industries and the Zumbrota Hospital. Kathy and her daughters made their home in Zumbrota, when she married her true love, Conway Jacobson, in 1984.
Kathy was an incredibly talented seamstress whose skills ranged from the intricate detail work of making clothes and costumes, to the occasional repair of a tractor seat. She enjoyed golf, fishing, boating, playing cards with friends, and spending time with her family, daughters and grandchildren.
Kathy will always be held in loving memory by her daughters, Shannon Howard of Byron and Angela (Jonathan) Morken of Zumbrota; grandchildren, Mikayla, Jacobson, Kelsey, Carson and Charlee; mother, Virginia Solem of Zumbrota; sisters, Patricia (Jim) Thiel of Rochester, Avis (Tony) Erickson of Zumbrota; sister-in-law, Gail Butler of Rochester; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Conway Jacobson; father, John Solem; son-in-law, Terry Howard; nephew, Cole Butler; mother and father-in-law; maternal grandparents; and paternal grandparents.