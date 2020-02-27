Kathleen "Katie" E. McRoberts, 47, of Mazeppa, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital.
Kathleen Elizabeth Clark was born April 29, 1972, to Dean and Penny Clark in Burlington, Iowa. She graduated from Burlington High School in Iowa in 1990. She was the first female engineer at the local TV station in Kirksville, Mo. She attended Iowa State College in Ames, where she met her future husband.
On May 30, 1998, she married Michael McRoberts in Rochester; what followed was an amazing life. The couple lived in Rochester, where Katie attended RCTC and worked for the Rochester Downtown Alliance actively growing Thursdays on First. Katie and Michael designed and built their dream home in a woodland setting in Mazeppa in 2012. She was an avid photographer and started Little Pink Tongue Photography. She was a cancer survivor, diagnosed at a young age. She enjoyed her golden retrievers. She had a huge heart, always willing to help and was very culturally versed. Katie was a ray of inspiration and joy in the ballroom dance community. As a dancer, she felt the music and the dance deeply. She was a cheerleader for all dancers and served as a constant source of encouragement.
Katie is survived by her husband, Michael of Mazeppa, and her father, Dean Clark of Oregon. She was preceded in death by her mother and paternal and maternal grandparents.
A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester. Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.
