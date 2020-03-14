Kathleen Anne Manning (Deroche), age 66, of Rochester, passed away peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020, at Seasons Hospice Home in Rochester.
Kathy was born July 1, 1953, to George and Katherine (Rebaldo) Deroche. She moved to Minnesota with Dennis Manning and together they raised three sons.
Kathy had a big heart that was full of unconditional love. She lived for her kids and grandkids, and especially enjoyed their family meals together.
Kathy is survived by three sons, Matt, Andy (Melissa) and Jeff; four grandchildren, Tolynn, Danae, Emerson and Julian; and brother, George Deroche.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Kathy prepared herself; she made sure everything was in order. She always put her children first, no matter what. She adored all her grandchildren in a loving way they will never ever forget. We will carry on her memory by filling Christmas buckets with candy just like she did, buying silly festive sweaters just like she did, making sure to find the most outrageous Easter chocolates for the kiddos just like she did, and making sure our kids win at Uno at least once just like she did.
She fought a good fight and was a strong woman. She will always be in our hearts, as the important things in life we shared a great passion for.
A Celebration of Kathy's life will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home.
