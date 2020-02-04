Kathleen P. Nemec, age 61, of Boscobel, Wis., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday morning Jan. 26, 2020, at her residence in rural Boscobel. She was born on July 22, 1958, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Bill and Toni (Rettler) Anderson. Kathleen was united in marriage to Larry Nemec on Aug. 1, 1981, in Lake City.
Kathleen graduated from Lake City High School and then attended the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire. She received her bachelor's degree in history. After her marriage to Larry, they moved to St. Paul so Larry was able to finish his education and in 1982, they relocated to Evansville, Ind. After starting their family, Kathleen cherished the opportunity to stay home and raise her family. In 1988, they moved to Fennimore, Wis., and with her children in school, she began working with the Fennimore School District. She became known as the best tutor a student could have and spent countless hours helping the Fennimore students achieve their goals. With numerous graduation ceremonies at Fennimore High School, Kathleen was often personally recognized from the student body for helping them with their studies. Kathleen also loved her time with the Fennimore music program and was very instrumental with the Hand Bell Choir. Thanks to the tireless efforts of Kathleen, a truly beautiful, state-awarded, bell choir has thrived within the Fennimore School.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Larry of Boscobel, Wis.; two sons, Ben Nemec of Rochester, and Jake (Jenna) Nemec of Waldo, Wis.; and her very precious granddaughter, Ellie; mother, Toni Anderson of Lake City; sister, Elizabeth (Jeff) Mosher of Eau Claire, Wis.; brother, Bill (Holly) Anderson of Rochester; brother-in-law, Glenn (Caren) Nemec of Big Lake; sister-in-law, Susan (George) Vellella of Edgerton, Wis.; along with several special nieces and nephews.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her father, Bill Anderson; granddaughter, Avi; and her father and mother-in-law, George and Dorothy Nemec.
At the request of Kathleen and respecting her wishes, there will be no memorial services held at this time. The family is hosting a reception to celebrate her life at the Mahn-Anderson-Peterson Funeral Chapel in Lake City from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22. Wanting to continue her loving nature and giving to others in need, a memorial fund is being established in loving memory of Kathleen Nemec. Memorials in her memory may be sent to 14924 Timber Lane East, Boscobel, WI 53805.