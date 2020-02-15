Kathryn Mildred Edwards, 91, of St. Charles, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester.
Kathryn was born March 11, 1928, in Utica to Robert and Mildred (Midler) King. She attended Utica School and graduated with honors from St. Charles High School. Kathryn went on to graduate from Macalester College with a double major in math and Spanish.
On March 31, 1950, she married the love of her life, Curtis Edwards at the Utica Presbyterian Church. They farmed in Utica and St. Charles. Kathryn worked as a bookkeeper for the St. Charles Creamery and Twin Valley Ag for many years. She was a member of the Utica Presbyterian Church, where she served in many roles throughout the years. Kathryn also served on the St. Charles School Board and belonged to many local saddle clubs. She played Church League Softball for the "Utica Presbys." Kathryn and Curt enjoyed dancing and belonged to the Whitewater Whirlers. She also enjoyed card playing, cooking and hosting many social gatherings that Curt planned.
Kathryn is survived by three children, Kristin (Jim) Pedersen of St. Charles, Debra (Loren) Hewitt of Rochester and Melody (Todd) Winter of Eyota; six grandchildren, Shane (Mandi) Hewitt, Cory (Andrea) Pedersen, Jesse (Christina) Pedersen, Sam (McKenzie) Pedersen, Tanner (Jackie) Winter and Taryn Winter (Christopher Gardeski); eight great-grandchildren, Ayla Hewitt, Anna and Camryn Pedersen, Valerie and Olivia Pedersen, Brecken and Kolesten Pedersen, Adelynn Winter and one more on the way; sister, Marion Bergstrom; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curt, in 2008; parents; four brothers, Donald, Robert, Allan "Bud" and Russell.
Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at Utica Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Timothy Gerarden officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery.