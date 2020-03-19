Kathy Holman Tendick was born on Oct. 17, 1950 in Rochester. She was the daughter of Kaye and Colin Holman. She grew up in Rochester and graduated from Mayo High School in 1969. She then attended the University of Colorado in Boulder.
Kathy pursued a career as a legal secretary for many years and retired in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where she was the Executive Assistant to the CEO of Boundary Community Hospital.
Kathy was an avid horsewoman and loved the outdoors. She spent many happy times hiking, camping and fishing in the mountains of Montana and Idaho. Her horse, Sonny, and several dogs were her constant companions.
She passed away peacefully on the morning of March 10 at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Kathy is survived by her brother, Bill Holman; her sister, Eloise (Bruce) Zelk; her nieces, Brigitte Yamamoto and Katie Wigal; her nephew, Rob Zelk; her dog, Rosie; and her cat, Cloud.
In remembrance, donations may be made to: Schneidmiller Hospice House, 2290 W. Prairie Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815.