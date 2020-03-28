Kathy Jo McMillon, 74, of Rochester, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville.
Kathy Jo Turner was born Feb. 5, 1946, to Floyd and Nona (Lewis) Turner in Wichita, Kan. She graduated from high school in Wichita and resided there after marrying Donald McMillon on Nov. 16, 1963. Don and Kathy moved north after Don received a promotion while working for UPS. While attending the Roseville Church of Christ in Roseville, Kathy interpreted for the deaf and became avidly involved in the deaf ministry. In 1990, she and Don left for Lubbock, Texas, where they attended Sunset School of Preaching, furthering her training in deaf ministry.
Along with her passion for people, Kathy loved art and music. Painting with acrylics, quilting, and beading were some of her favorite hobbies, but weaving baskets became Kathy's trademark. After much practice and attending classes in Winona, Kathy eventually began selling her baskets at art shows and craft fairs, winning several awards along the way. Harmonizing with Donnie, playing the piano, and listening to music always made her smile. She insisted on attending her grandchildren's concerts and did whatever she could to encourage their musical abilities! Her husband, Donald, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020.
Kathy is survived by her daughters, Amanda (Brian) Smith of Elgin, Iowa, and Krista (Andrew) Craven of St. Paul; six grandchildren, Ryne (Stephanie) Smith, Nick (Melora) Pappas, Colby Smith, Bryce Smith, Katyana Craven and Drew Craven; one sister, Shirley Sheridan of Wichita, Kan.; and dear friends, Bill, Ryna, Will and Colten Barnacle. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes Remembrance and Reception Centre.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to go to the House of Compassion, 840 West Center Street, Rochester, MN 55902.
