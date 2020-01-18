Katie Lynn Kingsley, 40, of Stewartville, died Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Saint Marys Hospital.
Katie was born on Feb. 20, 1979, in Rochester to Gary and Mary (Delaney) Plank. She graduated from Mayo High School in 1997. Katie earned her two-year associate degree from Rochester Community and Technical College. Katie married Brian Ellanson and later divorced. She then married Cory Kingsley and later divorced. Katie lived in Rochester until moving to Stewartville and met a good friend Jim. Katie was employed at Mayo Clinic until she became ill.
Katie enjoyed camping, fishing, playing bingo, spending time with her children and family, and loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers, and loved to have fun on Saint Patrick's Day.
She is survived by her children, Mikail Ellanson and Jayden Kingsley; her parents, Gary and Mary (Delaney) Plank; her grandpa, William "Bud" Plank; her siblings, Kevin (Lisa) Plank, Kelly (Al) Pfeilsticker and Kim Plank; her nieces, Alex (Skylar) Johnson, Emily Hallett and Rachel Hallett; and her nephews, Josh Plank and Nolan Plank; step nephews, Michael Pfeilsticker and Dylan Pfeilsticker; and great-niece, Aria Johnson; and her good friend, Jim Schnieder.
Katie is preceded in death by her grandparents, Tim and Mabel Delaney and June Plank.
A celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Eagles Club in Rochester.