Kaylee Marie Lambright, 12, of Kasson, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Rochester.
Kaylee was born on Oct. 11, 2007, in Rochester to Donovan and Nicole (Draheim) Lambright. She was currently in the sixth grade at Kasson-Mantorville Middle School.
Kaylee is survived by her parents, Donovan and Nicole of Kasson; sister, Rayna Lambright of Kasson; grandparents, Roger and Mona Draheim of Kasson; aunts, Kayanne Lambright of Austin, Texas and Mary (Rodney) Nordeng of Rose Creek; and uncle, Joseph (Mary) Draheim of Minneapolis.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald and Kathryn Lambright.
A memorial service for Kaylee will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 301 Eighth Ave NW, Kasson, with Pastor Dave Efflandt officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2 at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 Seventh St. SE, Kasson, and one hour prior to the service Tuesday.
To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com; Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes; 507-634-6510.
Blessed be her memory.