Keith I. Drury, 67, of Stewartville, died on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, of natural causes at his home.
Keith Irving Drury was born on Jan. 12, 1953, in Aurora, Ill., to Kenneth and Viola (Peddicord) Drury. He grew up in Aurora, attended school there, graduating from Aurora H.S. in 1971. He moved to St. Charles, where he was employed as a truck driver at All-American Co-op. Keith was married in 1980 in Chatfield to Rose Marie Outcalt. Following their marriage the couple lived in Eyota before moving to Stewartville in 1990. Keith was employed for many years as a truck driver and equipment operator with Bruce Bucknell Construction in Racine until his retirement in 2018. Rose was employed for a number of years with Springhill Suites and Sadler Properties, both in Rochester.
Keith and Rose loved to take trips together around the U.S. Keith loved fishing, was a car enthusiast, rebuilt S-10 trucks to race on the track and enjoyed drag racing cars and motorcycles and going to Deer Creek Speedway with Rose. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, following drag racing, the Bears and Packers and enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandsons.
Keith is survived by his wife, Rose; and two daughters and five sons, Jeanne (Dana) Brunkhorst of Rochester, David Drury of Ohio, Michael Drury of Arkansa, Jodi (Dan) Brown of Canada, Justin Petersen (Ginette Short) of Arizona, Jarred Petersen (Cassie Roe) of rural Hayfield, and Eric (Von) Drury of rural Hayfield and the Philippines; 12 grandchildren, Nikki (Devon) Waas, Katy Neumann (Samson Finseth), Olivia Drury, Elizabeth Drury, Michael Drury Jr., Payton Brown, Sidney Brown, Dalton Brown, Westyn Petersen, Brayden Petersen, Lilly Drury (Cody Zimmerman), Rachel Drury and Joseph Drury; and two great-grandsons, Leo and William; three sisters, Janet Mathieu of Florida, Kathy (Art) Guyer and Karen (Lee) Markham, both of Illinois; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Ashlie; his parents; and one sister, Melva Drury.
In keeping with Keith's wishes, no services or visitation will be held at this time. Burial will take place at Orion Cemetery this spring. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Keith are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.