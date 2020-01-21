Kenneth Allen Markham, 62, died unexpectedly on Jan. 17, 2020, at home surrounded by his family, after a very short illness. He was born Jan. 16, 1958, to Leon and Virginia (Krause) Markham.
Ken graduated from Pine Island High School, Class of 1976. He married his high school sweetheart, Tammy Barth, on Jan. 24, 1976. They would have celebrated 44 years of marriage this Friday.
Ken and Tammy resided in the Pine Island area all their life. Ken was very active in the community and served on the Pine Island Volunteer Fire Department for 16 years, served as Mayor of Pine Island for four years, City Council member, and was active in the Boy Scouts as Scoutmaster.
Ken worked in the Ag Service Field most of his life, owned and operated Zumbro Ag Service in Pine Island for 15 years, worked at Land O'Lakes, and most recently helped at Oronoco Online Auction. He enjoyed attending all his grandchildren's athletic events, cutting wood with his family, and working in the orchard.
Ken is survived by his mother; wife, Tammy; sons, Christopher (LeNae) Markham and Cory (Mark) Markham; daughter, Katie (Mohamed) Hassan; grandchildren, Braden Borgschatz, Mackenzie Markham, Zackariah Hassan, Sophia Hassan, Ali Hassan and Jasmine Hassan; brothers, Richard (Rosealene) Markham and Michael (Candy) Markham; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Leon Markham.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at Pine Island United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mahn Family Funeral Home in Pine Island, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials can be directed to the family.