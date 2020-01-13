Kenneth Atkinson

Kenneth Wesley Atkinson, 96, of Red Wing, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his home at Deer Crest surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1923, in Zumbro Falls, to Colin and Hattie (Cole) Atkinson. He graduated from Rochester John Marshall High School in 1941 and then served in the Navy from 1942-1946. Kenneth was united in marriage to Catherine Sweeney on June 5, 1947, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in West Albany. They lived in Wabasha, Rochester and Owatonna, and Huron and Aberdeen, S.D., before moving to Red Wing in the 1980s.
Over the years, he worked in the banking industry where he was a FDIC bank examiner. Catherine died on March 3, 2018.
Kenneth was a member of the Church of St. Joseph and the Leo C. Peterson American Legion Post 54. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, dancing and was an avid reader, especially history.
Kenneth is survived by two sons, Leo (Nancy) Atkinson of Atlanta, and John (Sherri) Atkinson of Denver; four grandchildren, Christopher (Morella) Atkinson, Ryan (Leah) Atkinson, Carrie Atkinson and Tara (Jesse) Nelson; grandson-in-law, AJ Voigt; 14 great-grandchildren, Emma, Madison, Benjamin, Max, Taylor, Karina, John "Jack," Nicholas, Cameron (Tori), Kyli, Sydnee, Tenley, Ramsey and Jensyn; and one great-great-grandson, Kaysen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two daughters, Trish Atkinson and Mary Sterling; son-in-law, Jerry Sterling; granddaughter, Sara Sterling-Voigt; three brothers and three sisters.
Mass of Resurrection will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Church of St. Joseph with Father Thomas M. Kommers officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, West Albany. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.