Kenneth Eugene Rohwer, 89, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus in Rochester.
Kenneth was born on Nov. 27, 1930, in Dodge Center, the son of William F. and Mabel (Barwald) Rohwer. Kenneth attended local country school district and graduated from Dodge Center High School in 1948. Kenneth married Donna M. (Mickey) on Nov. 30, 1952. They resided on the home farm near Dodge Center until they retired, and then moved to Dodge Center where they continued to live.
Kenneth served on the Wasioja Township Board as clerk, Riverside Cemetery Board, church committees, Lions Club, and the Dairy Herd Improvement Association. He enjoyed traveling with Donna, helping his son on the farm and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At his death, the corneas of his eyes were donated to the Lions Eye Bank.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Kevin (Bev) Rohwer, Dodge Center; daughters, Nancy (Arlan) Symens of Fergus Falls, Minn., and Julie (Steve) Templin of New Richland, Minn.; grandchildren, William (Ashley), Matthew (Bobbi) and Kristal Rohwer; four great-grandchildren, Braydon, Patrick, Morgan, Adie; one brother, Lloyd Rohwer; and nieces and nephews. An infant son, David Wm Rohwer, preceded him in death.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 25 South St. SW, Dodge Center, and one hour before the service Tuesday at the church.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the United Methodist Church, First Avenue and First Street NE, Dodge Center, with Pastor Scott Jakel officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center.
Blessed be his memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made to your place of choice.
