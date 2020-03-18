Kenneth "Butch" A. Fay, 81, of Surprise, Ariz., formerly of Rochester, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by family following a long courageous health battle.
Butch was born Jan. 17, 1939, to John and Redoshia "Honey" Fay. He grew up and graduated from St. Charles High School, where he was a multi-sport All-State star athlete. He joined the Army and upon his return, he moved to Faribault and started working at Northwestern Bell. He met and married Diane (Lee) of Kenyon. They moved to Rochester in 1966, where he continued employment with "Ma Bell" until he retired. Following retirement, Ken found his artistic talent, creating stunning wood segmented bowls.
Ken was an avid woodworker, hunter, fisherman, golfer, family man and handyman. He loved talking about and spending time with his grandsons. "Nice guy Kenny" would have given you the shirt off his back; he was quick witted and continued cracking jokes until the end.
Ken is survived by his wife, Diane; a daughter, Robyn (Jeff) Fay-Ortman of Apple Valley; and two grandsons, Sam and Charlie Ortman; sister, Rocky (Dick) Abbott of Erie, Colo.; brother-in-law, Steve (Felisa) Lee; sister-in-law, Jerri (Steve) Spohn and their families; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Parnell and Ione (Aube) Lee; brother-in-law, Charlie Lee; nephew, Doug Heim; and great-nephews, Lynden and Ben Heim.
A Celebration of Life for Ken will be planned this summer in Rochester.