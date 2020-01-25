Kenneth "Kenny" Wagaman, 80, of rural St. Charles, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at home in hospice care.
Kenny was born Nov. 27, 1939, in Searsboro, Iowa to Herbert and Rita (Lewis) Wagaman. He graduated from high school in Marshalltown, Iowa. Kenny and Samantha Conte were married July 16, 1961, in Marshalltown. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Management from the University of Wyoming. Kenny and Samantha returned to Iowa, where he worked as a DNR Enforcement Officer. He later became the farm manager for the Conte family dairy. Kenny then studied EDM fabrication and worked as a technical machinist. In 2000, Kenny retired. He and Samantha moved to St. Charles to be near their son and his family.
Hunting, fishing and being with family were the center of Kenny's life.
Survivors include his wife, Samantha; his son, Kurt (Ann) Wagaman of St. Charles, and their two children, Cole and Grace.
A Gathering of friends will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in St. Charles. Please share a memory of Kenny and view his video tribute, when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.
Kenny's family would like to thank Seasons Hospice for their caring help and support.