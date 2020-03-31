Kent "Newt" William Brobst, 60, passed away peacefully at Saint Marys Hospital on March 29, 2020. He was born July 8, 1959, to Thomas "Bill" and Betty Brobst in Rochester and grew up in Eyota.
Newt worked most of his life in construction but was a man who could do anything. He was a guy who spent most of his free time doing the things he loved that included hunting and fishing. His other joy was spending time with his family and was proud to be a loving son, brother, uncle, and grandpa. Although he was taken from us too soon, he made it a point to make something of everyday and lived his life to the fullest.
Newt is survived by his father, Bill Brobst of Eyota; his brother, Darrell (Kelly) Brobst of Texas; his two daughters, Jessica (Chris) Evans of Plainview and Jennifer Brobst of Red Wing. Also four grandchildren, Kolby Tapp, Hailey Evans, Christopher Jr. Evans, and Aubrey Brobst. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Brobst, and sister, Deborah Wikner.
A Memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Eyota is assisting the family with arrangements.