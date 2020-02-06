Kermit Milo Oldre, 85, of Stoddard, Wis., was called to his heavenly home on Feb. 4, 2020, surrounded by family.
Kermit was born Nov. 14, 1934, to Albert and Myrtle Oldre in Luverne, baptized on Dec. 9, 1934, and professed his faith on his confirmation Aug. 5, 1948.
Kermit graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1952 and attended the University of Minnesota agricultural school. After one year of college, he enlisted in the Marines and upon finishing basic training married Ellen Jean Fisk on Nov. 7, 1953, in Carlsbad, Calif. Their marriage was blessed with six children, Susan (Ron) Wilhelm of Chicago, Rev. Steven (Yvonne) Oldre of Chaseburg, Wis., Scott (Dee) Oldre of Irmo, S.C., Sheryl (Mitchel) Schultz of Holmen, Wis., Sandra (Ron) Miller of Rochester, and Sonja Oldre of Stoddard Wis.
Kermit and Ellen farmed until they retired in 1987. In 1998, they began working in motel management. They enjoyed renovating homes, antiquing and furniture refinishing. After Ellen passed away in 2002, Kermit married Marlice Vogelson on Nov. 22, 2003.
Kermit promoted Christian education, evangelism and mission work and in his later years, he began making crosses to be shared in schools, military bases and missions in several countries.
Kermit is survived by his brother, Virgil (Joan) Oldre of Minneapolis; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Don) Smith of Chattanooga, Tenn., Doris Oldre of Hutchinson, Gayle Oldre of Tucson, Ariz., and Delores Fisk of North Branch.
He leaves behind 19 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen; wife, Marlice; parents, Albert and Myrtle Oldre; and brothers, Gordy, Maurice, Oscar and Roger Oldre; and many other loved ones.
Service of Christian burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Christ Our Rock Lutheran Church in Rochester with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. A private burial will be at Fort Snelling.
The family asks that memorials be given to one of the following: St. Matthews School, Luther High School, Resurrection School and St. Croix Lutheran High School. Online condolences are welcome and may be written at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.