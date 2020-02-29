Kim Darlene Gizzi, 59, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, peacefully at her home.
Kim was born Dec. 6, 1960, in Olathe, Kan., to Dick and Darlene (Johnson) Aske. She attended high school at Bethany High School in Bethany, Ill. Kim graduated from Chatfield High School in Chatfield. She worked many years in the hospitality industry in Rochester.
Kim is survived by her parents, Dick and Darlene Aske of Rochester; her brother, Kirk (Cathy) Aske of Chatfield; her son, Justin (Jenni) Schellhammer, and their children, Destiny, Taylor, Makenna and Camryn, all of Rochester; and her daughter, Allyson Gizzi, and her son, Carson, also of Rochester. Kim is also survived by many other relatives and friends near and far.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.