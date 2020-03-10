Kristen Meuller, age 49, of Utica, died at her home on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Kristen Marie Schroeder was born on July 1, 1970, at Zumbrota Hospital to Melvin and Janet Schroeder. She attended Pine Island Schools where she was active in volleyball, basketball and softball. After graduation, she attended Mankato State University and later the University of Minnesota Duluth where she graduated with a degree in criminal justice.
Kristen married Robert Sinning on Oct. 5, 1991, and lived in Alameda, Calif., for a short time before moving back to Minnesota and finishing college in Duluth. Rob and Kristen had two sons, Colton and Austin, while living there before moving back to Pine Island. They were later divorced.
In May 2018, Kristen married Thomas Mueller and moved to Utica. She enjoyed her flower gardens, cooking and raising puppies.
Kristen was employed for many years as a secretary for the Pine Island Schools, and for some of that time, she was the head volleyball coach and assistant girls basketball coach. She later worked at Mayo Clinic.
Kristen is survived by her husband, Tom; sons, Colton and Austin Sinning; mother, Janet Johnston; sister, Stacy (Rob) Warneke; brother, Chad (Malea) Schroeder; stepson, Keith (Magda) Mueller; stepdaughters, Megan (Mike) Zecher, and Samantha (Dan) Wong; nephews Ben, Will, Sam, Seth and Caleb; and nieces Aleasha, Eliza and Brooke.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Schroeder, and her stepfather, James Johnston.
There will be a service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles with a visitation following until 3 p.m.
Please visit hofffuneral.com to view her tribute video and leave a memory.