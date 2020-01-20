LaRae Eastvold

LaRae E. Eastvold, 94, of LeRoy, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Adams Health Care Center in Adams.
LaRae Elsie Underdahl was born July 31, 1925, to Alfred and Genora (Gullickson) Underdahl in Adams. She attended school in Adams. LaRae was baptized and confirmed at Marshall Lutheran Church in Adams. She was united in marriage to Alfred Eastvold on May 10, 1941, and they had three sons --Ronnie, Curtis and Richard.
In 1960, she started to work at the LeRoy school cafeteria and after 39 years as the cook and cafeteria manager, she retired. LaRae kept busy doing volunteer work at LeRoy Lutheran Church, LeRoy Senior Center, and the Ostrander nursing home. She also stayed active by participating in church circle, Monday Birthday Club, and History Club. LaRae loved entertaining families and having her grandchildren come to visit.
LaRae is survived by her sons, Ronnie (LaVonne) Eastvold of LeRoy, Curtis (Connie) of Austin, and Richard (Mary) of Mantorville; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Elsie, and brothers Howard and Virgil.
Funeral services for LaRae will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at LeRoy Lutheran Church with Pastor Herman Bakker officiating. Burial will take place in the LeRoy Lutheran Cemetery later in the spring. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Hindt Funeral Home in LeRoy and will continue for one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.
