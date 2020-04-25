The family of Larry "Casey" Leonard Klindworth is celebrating with tears and happiness knowing that Larry's 20-year battle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia from Agent Orange is over. Larry passed away in the comfort of his home Friday morning, April 24, 2020.
Larry was born on Aug. 27, 1946, in Red Wing to Leonard and Mildred (Burfeind) Klindworth. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church Bear Valley.
After graduation, he drove milk truck for Henn Brothers until he was drafted into the Marine Corps in 1966, where he served a year in Vietnam. After his discharge from service, he returned to work for Henn Brothers. His life work included farming, working in the Land-O-Lakes plant in Pine Island, and driving semi for Land-O-Lakes. His great passion was his work as an auctioneer, where he owned and operated Casey's Auction Service for 30 years. His volunteer work doing many fundraising auctions always brought him joy knowing he was helping others. Another important passion was being a Life Member of Zumbro Falls VFW Post 1802, a Life Member of the AMVETS, a member of the American Legion of Mazeppa and also the Mazeppa Honor Guard. He was currently serving as Commander of VFW Post 1802 in Zumbro Falls.
On June 6, 1970, he was united in marriage with Mary Bartels at Trinity Lincoln Lutheran Church, Lake City. They were blessed with three children, Travis of Lake City, Jana (Jeff) Brand of Lake City, and Holly (Jeff) Burow of Kenyon. He is also survived by grandchildren, Casey Wesbur; Thomas, Simon, and Greta Brand; Jacob Ronningen; Nicole (Dusty) Guerton; and Amanda Burow; and great-grandchildren, Chloe and A.J. Guerton. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. A graveside service with Military Honors will also be held at a later date, at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery-Preston. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran church, VFW Post 1802 or donor's choice. Online condolences may be placed at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.