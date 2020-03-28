Larry G. Van De Walker, 79, a longtime Stewartville resident and business owner, died on March 25, 2020, of natural causes at his home.
Larry George Van De Walker was born on April 30, 1940, in Rochester to Ansel and Leona Van De Walker. As a young boy, he moved with his family to San Antonio, where he grew up. In 1958, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy, where he studied metallurgy. Following his discharge in 1966, he lived for a short time in California before returning to Rochester.
Larry was married on Oct. 17, 1969, to Maxine P. Flodin. In 1971, they moved to Stewartville, where they raised their family and have continued to make their home. Larry was owner and operator of Van De Walker Welding in Stewartville, where he did commercial welding and everyday fixes for a wide range of customers. Maxine is a homemaker and was an employee in sales at Paine Furniture in Rochester for 24 years until her retirement.
Larry enjoyed golfing (a hole-in-one at Riverview Greens!), playing guitar and singing, and riding his motorcycle. In younger years, he enjoyed playing softball and sponsoring softball teams. He enjoyed visiting with everyone and loved time spent with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Maxine; six daughters and two sons, Kim Flodin (Kevin Ball) of Los Angeles, Kari Kulseth of Crystal River, Fla., Kris Flodin of Rochester, Jenny (Bill) Gardner of Rochester, Erin (Van) Beach of Des Moines, Iowa, Matthew Van De Walker of Mankato, Skye (Thomas) Dunn of Norwalk, Iowa, and Tami (Charles) Zaiontz of San Antonio; 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one brother, Stanley Van De Walker of Rochester; and one sister, Penny Radtke of Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Doreen Hocket; two brothers, Dale Van De Walker and Ron Lovelace; and son-in-law, Jack Kulseth.
Due to public health concerns, no service or visitation for Larry will be held at this time. Services for family and friends will take place at a later date. The Van De Walker Family asks that no flowers be sent at this time. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Larry are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.