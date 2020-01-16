Laura G. McCrea, 60, of Mazeppa, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her residence.
Laura Gayle Bond was born Oct. 2, 1959, in Endicott, N.Y., to Milton and Marion Nadine (Alexander) Bond. Her family moved to Rochester when she was 2. She graduated in 1977 from John Marshall High School and afterward worked as a ward secretary at Methodist hospital. She attended Winona State College while raising two children. After graduation, she began a career as a software engineer for IBM, where she remained employed. On Nov. 16, 1995, she married Kevin McCrea. The couple made their home near Mazeppa. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, bird watching, reading and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Laura was known for her quick sense of humor. She was generous and always willing to help her friends and family in any way. She was an excellent cook who loved to make people happy by feeding them. Laura was greatly loved and admired as a mother, grandmother, sister, wife and friend. She will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by those lucky enough to have known her.
Laura is survived by her husband, Kevin of Mazeppa; four children, Brant Ingalls of Rochester, Kyle (Lennea Wendland) Ingalls of Eureka, Calif., Forest (Kim) McCrea of Rochester and Brooke McCrea of Rochester; stepmother, Donna Bond of Lakeville; six grandchildren, Gavin, Donovan, Emma, Julia, Cody and Alex; two sisters, Karen Hanson of Byron, and Michelle (Cinque) Davis of Lakeville; and three brothers, Doug (Stacy) Bond of Grants, N.M., Mike (Ann) Bond of Steen, and Steve Bemel of Burnsville. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to some of Laura's favorite charities: Habitat for Humanity, Heifer Project or Planned Parenthood. Due to severe allergies within the family please refrain from any perfumes, colognes or flowers.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes