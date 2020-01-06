LaVerle C. Birkel, age 101, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 3, 2020.
Preceded in death by husband, Randall J. Birkel; parents, George and Veronica Glass; siblings, LaVine Teske, Georgia Peterson, Kathleen Manser, Guy Glass, Janice DeMuth.
Survived by daughters Marilyn (Joe) Kocer, Phyllis Salmen, and Darlene (Terry) Linderholm; in-laws, Patt Glass, Leonard DeMuth, Judea Klaas, Kathryn Schommer; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Born in Pierce County, Wis., LaVerle and Randall moved to St. Paul where they raised their family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S. Albert St., St. Paul, with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. and luncheon to follow. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104.