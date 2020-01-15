Laverne Harold Radke, 80, of Hammond, died Jan. 13, 2020, of Parkinson's disease at Cottagewood Senior Communities, Rochester.
He was born Dec. 2, 1939, at home in Rochester to Harold and Doris Radke. The oldest of 10 children, they later moved to the Radke farm in the early 1940s, where he and his siblings grew up. Laverne went to the country school in Haverhill Township and attended Rochester Public High School. After high school, Laverne worked for Johnson Printing Co of Rochester as a printer and retired from there after over 40 years.
Favorite past times for Laverne were being outdoors, an avid fisherman, pool player, snowmobiling, and watching sports. He also enjoyed the large family gatherings and spending time with his grandchildren.
In October 1961, he married Sharon Bingham. They had a daughter, Lori. They were later divorced.
Laverne is survived by his significant other, Jeanette Kautz; a daughter, Lori; and two great-grandchildren. Also survived by his siblings, Robert Radke (Joann) of Rochester, Donald Radke of Stewartville, Judith Franks (Darrell) of Brainerd, Dale Radke (Penny) of Monticello, Harold Radke (Rita) of Dodge Center, Roy Radke (Helen) of Rochester, John Radke (Sue) of Walnut Hill, Fla., and Amelia Smith of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Jeanette's children who adored Laverne, Larry Kautz (Brenda) of Hammond, Terry Kautz of St. Charles, Lynette Bruske (Rick) of Zumbro Falls, and Jodene Olson (John) of Millville; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Radke; mother, Doris Radke Hieb; stepdad, Al Hieb; grandson, Jade Cline; and sister, Dawn Witter.
We would also like to thank the Cottagewood 2 staff and Heartland Hospice for the care and attention you gave Laverne. We are grateful for the time you spent with us during this difficult time.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Laverne from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE, Rochester. All family and friends are welcome.