The funeral service for LaVonne Brintnall will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Plainview, with Father William Becker officiating. Burial will be in the St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery in Elba.
LaVonne Irene (Heaser) Brintnall, of Plainview, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 89, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1930, to Fred and Josephine (Majerus) Heaser, Sr. She attended rural Fisher Hill School and Plainview High School. She married Lloyd Brintnall at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Plainview, and was later divorced.
She raised her family in Lewiston, from 1953 to November 1964. The family then moved to Dodge Center. She spent many years working at the Fairview Nursing Home in Dodge Center before returning to Plainview in 1996, to care for her mother.
She is best known for being the loving mother she was. And she often remarked that her children were her proudest accomplishment. She loved to garden, and to feed and watch the birds and squirrels who frequented her feeding boxes. She also loved and took care of many cats over the years. She liked to consider all of God's little creatures her babies.
LaVonne is survived by her 12 children, Lynne (Morris) Erickson of Park Rapids, Gary (Julie) Brintnall of Burnsville, Dale (Nanette) Brintnall of St. Paul, Rick Brintnall of Plainview, Robert (Kathy) Brintnall of Cannon Falls, Sue (Roger) Sowieja of Dodge Center, Tim (Chris) Brintnall of Prior Lake, James (Nataliya) Brintnall of Jupiter, Fla., Randy Brintnall of St. Paul, Penny Shoptaugh of Colorado Springs, Colo., Lisa (Terry) Stadick of Eagan, and Kris Olson (Russ Baker) of Rochester; 27 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren and her special lifelong friend, Arthur "Buzz" Eggers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Edward Brintnall (divorced); her parents, Fred and Josephine Heaser, Sr.; sisters, Patricia Brunson, and Mary Darlene Shearer; and brother, Fred Heaser Jr.; as well as one infant grandchild, Kimberly Brintnall.
Friends and family may visit from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, and one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel.