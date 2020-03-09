LaVonne Rachel Fick, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Lake City Care Center.
LaVonne was born July 10, 1923, in Lake City to Lawrence and Ellen (Halling) Haase. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Lake City in 1941 and attended Minneapolis Business College. LaVonne married Fred A. Fick on Dec. 18, 1943, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake City. They lived in San Diego for 1 1/2 years, where Fred was stationed in the Marine Corps. After WWII ended, they moved back to Lake City. LaVonne was employed as a secretary by Merit Export/IBP Equipment for 25 years.
LaVonne was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aid, Altar Guild and Fellowship Club. She was a member of the Lake City Medical Center Auxiliary for 21 years. She also volunteered at the Medical Center and the Lake City Care Center.
LaVonne enjoyed playing cards, reading, playing the piano, crosswords, word searches and jigsaw puzzles. She had many wonderful "sister" trips over the years, including plays at the Orpheum, trips to Branson or their "big" trip to Sweden. These trips always included a lot of shopping, laughter and long-lasting memories. She loved spending family time with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
LaVonne is survived by three daughters, Cheryl (Jim) Huettl of Lake City, Margaret (Ray) Morley of Ipswich, Mass., and Mary Jo (Dave) Rowlands of Rochester; six grandchildren, Andy (Dena) Huettl, Amy Bolduc, Christopher (Jennifer) Morley, Joanna (Derek) Cooper, Jamie (Mickie) Morley, and Josh (Kori) Ziesmer; and 11 great-grandchildren, Thomas, Evan and Julia Huettl, Katy (Mitch) Roble, Courtney Bolduc, Cailey Morley, Abby Cooper, Lilly and Lola Morley, and Everett and Greyson Ziesmer. LaVonne is also survived by three sisters, Virginia (Ginger) Morton of Lake City, Joyce Zillgitt of Lake City, and Gloria (Steve) Shedlov of Rogers; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Haase of Albert Lea.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred (March 3, 1977); her brother, Vernon (March 6, 2015); brothers-in-law, Sam Morton and Curt Zillgitt; sister-in-law, Dorothy Fick; and Jason Bolduc, husband of granddaughter, Amy Bolduc.
The family would like to acknowledge the kindness and compassion of the caregivers at the High Street House, Lake City Care Center and Mayo Hospice-Red Wing, for the wonderful care given to our mother.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake City with the Rev. Nathan Cordes officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery in Lake City. Friends may visit one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to St. John's Lutheran Church of Lake City.
