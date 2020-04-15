Lavonne Mae Schutz, 81, of Pine Island, passed away on April 6, 2020, in her home, in the company of her grandson, Brandon, who lived with her to help honor his grandmother's wishes until she went home to meet her Lord and Savior. She was surrounded by loved ones.
Lavonne was born on Nov. 12, 1938, in Goodhue County to Floyd and Pearl (Andrist) Weis. She attended school in Pine Island. She married Daryl "Boom" Schutz and they made their home in Pine Island. She worked outside the home for many years at Zumco in Zumbrota and for many years at Telex Communications in Rochester. She enjoyed gardening, listening to KWWK and Fox Country radio stations, and winning tickets for going to many country concerts. She also enjoyed traveling with family and friends, going to garage sales, and shopping (shop till you drop!). She loved getting together with family and friends.
Lavonne is survived by her daughter, Lorri Schreader; sons, Charlie (Jo) Schutz and Lonny (Lesley) McKay; grandchildren, Billy (Melissa) Schreader, Brandon Schreader, Jacob Schutz, Zeb (Ashley) Schutz, Gunnar (Erin) Schutz, Cody McKay and Nicole McKay; sister, Joyce Hunt; brother, Richard "Dick" Weis; seven grandchildren (and one on the way); and dear friend, Joy Wegner, and her son Christopher.
Lavonne was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a Celebration of Lavonne's Life will take place at a later date.