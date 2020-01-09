LaVonne M. Van Schaick, 83, of Rochester, died on Jan. 7, 2020. Private family burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens at a later date.
LaVonne Mae Roseboom was born on Nov. 12, 1936, in Rochester to Percy and Blanche (Hayes) Roseboom. LaVonne graduated from Rochester High School in 1953 and married Charles Van Schaick on April 21, 1954, in Rochester. She was a medical secretary in the Pulmonary Department at Mayo Clinic for 46 years, retiring in 1999. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening and playing cards.
Survivors include three daughters, Debra Fitch of Jacksonville, Fla., Dianne Van Schaick of Rochester, and Barbara Thornton of Rochester; one son, Dan Van Schaick of Rochester; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia (Jerry) Wondrow of Rochester, and Sue (Don) Diver of Wahkon; and a brother, Michael Roseboom of Rochester. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; three brothers, John, Ray and Jim; and two sons-in-law, John Fitch and Michael Manahan. Blessed be her memory.