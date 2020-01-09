LaVonne A. Zeitner, "Von," age 89, of Yuma, Ariz., formerly of Rapid City, S.D., passed away on Dec. 31, 2019.
Von was born on Dec. 10, 1930, to Arthur and Martha "Zander" Zeitner. He attended grade school at rural Parkston, S.D., and high school at Faulkston, S.D. He later attended the University of Maryland and Georgetown University becoming a Computer Systems Design Engineer.
Von joined the United States Air Force in 1951 and served his country for over 20 years, becoming a Korean and Vietnam Disabled Veteran. He was then employed by the Veterans Administration headquarters in Washington D.C. retiring in 1980. He was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Yuma, Ariz. He was involved in all church activities. During his lifetime he held every council position of the church. He was also directly and deeply involved in the establishment of five Lutheran Church Missions. Von was a Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans, the A.O.C.S. Alumni Military Association, National Association of Uniformed Services, International Good Samaritans and the South Dakota Recreational Association. He was also an Honorary Life Member of the Pentagon Safari Organization and many other Community Organizations.
Von married Deloris Marquardt of Wecota, S.D., in England on March 21, 1953, until Deloris passed away on Feb. 28, 2010. He then married Marilyn Roschen of Lake City on April 17, 2011, in Yuma, Ariz. They enjoyed traveling for many years, visiting all of the United States as well as Canada and Mexico. They also visited many of the European countries and enjoyed wintering in Yuma, Ariz.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; his son, Shawn (Kris); three grandchildren, Samuel, Noah and Natalie; two brothers, Rallen (Phyllis) and Arlo (Konnie), all of Omaha, Neb.; three stepsons, Thomas (Vicki) Roschen, Richard (Dena) Roschen and James (Debra) Roschen; and two step grandchildren, Thomas and Megan Roschen. Preceding him in death was his first wife, Deloris; daughter, Cynthia; his parents and youngest brother, Norlan.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake City with Rev. Nathan Cordes officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery. Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson-Peterson Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be placed at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.