Leander Joseph Lingl, 87, of Plainview, died on Jan. 18, 2020, at his home. Leander Joseph was born Aug. 23, 1932, in Bird Island, Minn., to Rosalia and Alfred Lingl.
After finishing school, he moved to Theilman. He married Ann Marie Hagaman Feb. 23, 1957, and made his home in Plainview.
Lee retired from the Feed Store in 1996, and from Wingert's at the age of 85 in 2017. Often after working his day job, he would work well into the night for local farmers including many years for Jerry Keefe. Not one to sit still, Lee lived and breathed farming. He enjoyed going on fishing adventures at every opportunity with family and friends. He loved to use his ingenuity to fix or improve anything, whether it was broken or not. His knack for making friends, family, and strangers smile and laugh was second to none. As a member of the Knights of Columbus, Lee especially enjoyed playing Santa for the residents of the local retirement home. Reading from his pocket prayer book and visits with Father Becker were comforting to Lee while he battled his illness.
Lee will be missed by his wife of 62 years and 11 months; children, Mark (Debra), Daniel and Lori (Per-Olof); a sister, Winnie (Bill) Martin; and brother, John R. (Becky) Lingl; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; other loving relatives; and adopted in love, Danielle. Lee was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother, Jerome, and sister, Germaine. He will not be missed by the squirrels.
Lee's family thanks Nurse Patty and his Seasons Hospice care team in Rochester for the loving care they provided during his illness, as well as his long time doctors, Drs. Bundrick and Matulis.
The memorial mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at St. Joachim Catholic church in Plainview. Visitation will be prior to the Mass from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Joachim.
Please join us after Mass in the church basement for a light meal and storytelling.