Leif William Gunhus, 54, of Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away suddenly at his home on Feb. 10, 2020.
He was born June 28, 1965, in Rochester, the son of Lorry and Sharon (Lang) Gunhus of West Concord and baptized at Gol Lutheran Church in Kenyon. He attended school in West Concord, where he was a very accomplished athlete in three sports, earned his Eagle Scout, and graduated in 1984, as the salutatorian of his class.
After high school, Leif attended the United States Military Academy Prep School and then went on to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with a BS in geography in 1989. Commissioned in the Field Artillery, Leif attended Officer Basic Course at Fort Sill, Okla., and Ranger School at Fort Benning, Ga. Leif's assignments in the U.S. Army included stations in Germany, Oklahoma, and Colorado, with tours in both Operation Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. Retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after 24 years of honorable service, Leif's decorations and badges include the Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, and Army Commendation Medal.
Leif had a strong sense of community and was very active in the VFWs of Kenyon and the American Legion in Colorado Springs assisting in many community activities and serving in the color guards for both units.
Leif is survived by his brother, Erik (Amy Evancho) Gunhus of Tampa, Fla.; sister, Kaia (Jeff) Goodell of Stafford, Va.; nephews, Gunnar Goodell and Gus Goodell; and niece, Annika Goodell.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lorry and Sharon Gunhus; his paternal grandparents, Ole and Belle Gunhus of Kenyon; and maternal grandparents, Leora and Carl Lang of Winona.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at West Concord Historical Society. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at West Concord Historical Society with Pastor Marvin Kormann officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Gol Lutheran Cemetery in Kenyon. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials and donations to the Kenyon VFW Color guard, Colorado Springs American Legion Post 209 Color Guard, West Concord Historical Society, or West Concord Community Pool.