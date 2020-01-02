Funeral service for Leo L. Bernard will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at Faith United Methodist Church in Spring Valley with Pastor Mark Woodward officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until time of service at the church. Burial will be in the Washington Cemetery.
Leo Leroy Bernard was born April 4, 1927, in Washington, Minn., the second of four children of Floyd and Margaret (Ludwig) Bernard. Leo farmed with his dad until joining the United States Navy towards the end of World War II. Following his discharge, he returned to the farm until he was drafted into the Army for the Korean War.
Leo was united in marriage to Eleanor Zimmerman on March 30, 1953, at the United Brethren Evangelical Church in Racine. Leo and Eleanor raised their four children: Kathy (Curt) Oynes of Sioux City, Iowa, Karen (Herbert) Hill of Abbeville, S.C., Dick (Julie) Bernard of Overland Park, Kan., and Diane (Glen) Mills of Marine on St. Croix, on a farm in rural Spring Valley, where they lived until moving into Spring Valley.
Leo was a member of the American Legion since 1956, the Farm Bureau since 1953, and served as a township officer. He was a member of the Mower County Crop Improvement Board, the State Soybean Board, the State Soybean Research Board and was active in the Pork Producers. Leo and Eleanor also enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Arizona.
Leo is survived by his four children and seven grandchildren, Jackie Mills, Tom Mills, John Oynes, Patrick Bernard, Maggie Bernard, Molly Bernard and Katie Bernard. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife on March 3, 2018, and his siblings, Claude, Betty and Dwayne.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Spring Valley American Legion.
Condolences may be left at www.hindtfuneralhomes.com.