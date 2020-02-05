Leon Milton Kaump, 90, of Rochester, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at New Perspective of Highland Park under the care of Our Lady of Peace Hospice in Saint Paul.
Leon was born June 8, 1929, in La Crosse, Wis., to Ronald and Gladys (Ellis) Kaump. He graduated from Union Free High School, Holmen, Wis., in 1947. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1947, and served in the Korean War. He served in the Army as a Corporal until July 1950. He married Janis R. Southwick on April 11, 1953, at First Methodist Church in Rochester, who passed away April 1, 1989. Leon was a Lead Service Specialist for People's Natural Gas Company in Rochester, until his retirement in February 1990. He married Sandra A. Conant on May 26, 1990, in Rochester.
He lived in Rochester in retirement until 2016, moving to Shorewood Assisted Living Apartments in Rochester with his wife, Sandi. Leon and Sandi then moved to New Perspective Memory Care in Saint Paul in 2017.
Leon loved gardening, bird watching, traveling and spending time at his cabin in Luck, Wis. He was active with the VFW in Rochester, marching with the color guard in local parades, working as a bookkeeper, and guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier display at Soldiers Field Memorial in Rochester. He participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2009. Leon loved spending time with friends and family, particularly his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed watching and attending Twins and Vikings games.
He is survived by his second wife, Sandi; brother, Dean Kaump of Ocala, Fla.; daughter, Deborah (Richard) Haskin of Spooner, Wis.; stepdaughter, Kim (Paul) Cook of Apple Valley; stepson, Robert (Monica) Conant of Milltown, Wis.; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Janis, and his sister, Corinne (Kaump) Wocelka.
The Memorial Service for Leon will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, with Pastor David Mead officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Peace Hospice in Saint Paul.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.