Leona Alwina Cordes, 92, of Lake City, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Lake City Care Center. She was born on Nov. 24, 1927, in Maiden Rock, Wis., to Rudolph and Clara (Blattner) Karsten. She graduated from Maiden Rock High School.
On Oct. 8, 1947, she was united in marriage to Arnold Gluesen. They lived and farmed in West Florence Township and she also worked at the coat factory in Red Wing. Arnold died in 1968.
On Oct. 25, 1969, she was united in marriage to Lyle Cordes. They resided in Red Wing, where she worked at Jostens for 17 years. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Lake City. She enjoyed nature, especially flowers and birds, going to craft sales and being with family and friends.
Leona is survived by her husband, Lyle; one daughter, Judy (Richard) Dworak of San Antonio; one granddaughter, Barbie (Wayne) Otto of Red Wing; and one son-in-law, Fred Fitschen of Red Wing. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold; daughter, Gloria Fitschen; grandson, Brian Fitschen; two sisters and three brothers.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lake City with Rev. Steve Frentz. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson-Peterson Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.