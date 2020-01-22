Leona Violet Trcka, 87, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Johanna Shores Senior Living in Arden Hills.
Leona Violet Dombrock was born Dec. 18, 1932, to Clarence and Violet (Bauer) Dombrock. She was known as "Blondie" or "Lee" to many of her friends and family. She enjoyed her family and friends, pets and nature. She was also very artistic and one of her passions was decorating her home. Leona lived in Austin, Owatonna, Rochester, Brooklyn Park and Bella Vista, Ark.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and her siblings, Rozella and Dale. Leona is survived by her children, Sherry Roth of St. Cloud, Julie Radford of Maple Grove, Scott (Phyllis) Trcka of Rochester, and Rusty (Ann) Trcka of Viola; six grandchildren, one great-grandson, and many other family members.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Mahn Family Funeral Home - Rochester Chapel, with Rev. Maurice Hagen officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. also on Friday, Jan. 24. There will be a private burial at a later date. Memorials are preferred to pet rescue organizations. Online condolences are welcome and may be written at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.