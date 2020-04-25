Leonard A. Johnson, age 92, of Owatonna, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Koda Living Community in Owatonna.
Leonard Alvin Johnson was born on May 2, 1927, in Owatonna, the son of George and Anna (Hendrickson) Johnson. He was baptized and confirmed at the Aurora Lutheran Church of Havana. Leonard enlisted in the United States Navy in 1945 and served for four years on the Pacific Ocean in the 7th Fleet. He was honorably discharged in 1949. On May 31, 1950, he was united in marriage to Eleanor Drache at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna. He worked for the Owatonna Canning Company and retired after 42 years.
Leonard was a life member of the VFW #3423 and served on the house committee as chairman for several years. He was a life member of the American Legion post #77 and was Commander from 1997 to 1999 and life member of DAV. Leonard was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1791 and Owatonna Elks #1395. He transported veterans to the Minneapolis Veterans Hospital for several years and was a great volunteer. Leonard enjoyed spending time in the Mille Lacs Lake area, fishing in the summer and winter. On Oct. 11, 2009, he visited the WWII monument in Washington D.C. on the Honor Flight out of Rochester.
Leonard is survived by sons, Larry (Sharon) Johnson of Rochester and Todd (Tracy) Johnson of West Concord; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Johnson; son, George Johnson; daughter, Janice Lund; brother, Joe; and sisters, Georgina, Selma, Grace, Bernice, Helen, Irene and Rayma.
A private family graveside service will be held at Owatonna Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Michaelson Funeral Home, Owatonna. To share a special memory or online condolence please visit www.michaelsonfuneral.com.