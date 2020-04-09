Leonard Poshusta, 83, of Mazeppa, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Leonard was born to Howard and Marion on May 19, 1936, in Mason City, Iowa. Later, he moved with his family to Rochester, where he graduated from Lourdes High School and Rochester Junior College. He started his career at IBM as one of the first 500 employees hired. He retired in 1987 as a Systems Analyst.
He married Linda Zielstra on May 9, 1959. Together they have three children, Kelly, Laura, and Andrea, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Leonard enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and beating the odds at Diamond Jo Casino. He was a great storyteller and loved sharing his stories with his family who loved listening to them.
He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Linda; his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda.
Leonard's family would like to extend sincere gratitude to all those who assisted in his care. They met many kind and compassionate caregivers at Saint Marys Hospital, Lake City Care Center, and Mayo Clinic Hospice who were dedicated to his care and comfort. They would also like to give a special thank you to their next-door neighbor family who generously modified the house to enable his return home from the care center.
A private family service will be held later.