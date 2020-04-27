LeRoy M. Arndt, 85, of Rochester, surrounded by his children, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, at The Walt home of Rochester.
LeRoy was born June 5, 1934, in Cooperstown, N.D., to Edward and Lily (Amundson) Arndt. He was a 1952 graduate of Shakopee High School. On July 23, 1955, he married Ellen Johnson at St. John's Lutheran Church in Shakopee. LeRoy and Ellen moved to Rochester in 1974.
LeRoy worked as a meat cutter for various grocery stores and retired after 50 years of service. He also spent 22 years working as an engineer for the Rochester school district.
LeRoy and Ellen were members of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. He loved playing cards with his family and with his card club. LeRoy was a jokester and loved to laugh. He was intelligent, kind, protective and devoted to his family. He loved to tell stories and enjoyed striking up conversations with anyone he came in contact with. Above all, LeRoy's main joy and passion in his life was for his family. He will be missed.
LeRoy is survived by his children, Rick (Christine) Arndt, Brenda Baker, Connie (Chris) Burkhard and Robyn (Troy) Tungland; grandchildren, Sawyer, Reneah, Brian, Jamie, Joe, Ben, Tanner and Josh; great-grandchildren, Katurah, Pippa, Penelope, DJ, General, Jayleigh, Marriellen, Dominik, Caleb and Aubrey. LeRoy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Ellen; son, Kip, and by his brother, Eugene, and sister, Edna.
A memorial service to celebrate LeRoy's life will be held at a later date. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Arndt family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.