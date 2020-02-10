Lester Burgdorf

The memorial service for Lester "Les" Burgdorf will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Peace United Methodist Church in Elgin with Pastor Cheryl Nymann officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 o'clock prior to the service. His final resting place will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview at a later date.
Les "Burgie", 89, of Plainview, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview.
Lester Duane Burgdorf was born June 21, 1930, in St. Charles to Harry and Andrena (Stone) Burgdorf. He graduated from St. Charles High School in 1949. Les served in the Air Force where he "flew a typewriter" from 1951 to 1955.
On Sept. 26, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart and favorite cheerleader, Marian Campbell.
Les' strong work ethic provided him with many jobs. At a young age you would find him working at a variety of businesses in St. Charles. After graduating from high school, he began his lumberyard career with Botsford Lumber Co., later known as United Building Center. He retired from UBC in 1993 after 43 years.
Les belonged to the Plainview American Legion for 65 years, VFW, Plainview Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years and served on the Plainview Park Board. He also bowled in the Men's Bowling League, enjoyed fishing, traveling somewhere warm in the winter and helping friends with handyman projects.
Les is survived by his wife, Marian, of 66 years; children, Michael (Patricia) of Plainview, Scott of Plainview, Mary Jo of Eden Prairie, Minn., and Sara (the late Frank Jr.) Olson of Plainview; four grandchildren, Brent Burgdorf, Andrea Olson (Ryan Rosenberg), Stephanie (Derek) Holper, and Jay Olson;and three great-grandchildren, Madden and Mia Holper and Alyvia Olson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Frank Olson Jr.; four sisters, Helen Czaplewski, Gladys Hammann, Alice Schwestka, and Lois Behrens; and two brothers, Curtis and Lloyd "Tony."
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Plainview Fire Department, Peace United Methodist Church, Elgin, or Wabasha County Veteran's Service.
Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.