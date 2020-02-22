Libby Marie Strutzenberg, 91, of Rochester, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Edenbrook Nursing Home.
Libby was born on Jan. 24, 1929, at home in Blue Island, Ill., to Arthur John William Strutzenberg and Libby Marie Hejna. Her family's home was stationed in a park where her father was the park superintendent. Libby attended school in Blue island, but around 10th grade, she left to work for the telephone company to help support her family.
Libby married Charles Heinrich Strutzenberg on Nov. 28, 1947, and lived in Iowa until moving to a farm in Rock Dell Township in 1954. In 1963 they moved to Stewartville and resided in Rochester in 1968. Together they had one daughter, Doreen. Libby worked various jobs, including working on the farm and helping at the Stewartville newspaper. She always wanted to finish high school, so in 1974, Libby received her GED and later worked as a ward secretary for Olmsted County Hospital.
Libby enjoyed crafting, reading, gardening, crocheting and anything that would challenge her mind.
She is survived by her daughter, Doreen Strutzenberg of Rochester; one son, Mark (Rebecca) Engelstad of Flora, Ill.; one grandson, Gage Engelstad and her grand dog, Sweet Pea.
Libby is preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, Arthur at infancy and Eugene Joseph; two sisters, Jewel (Edward) David and Marion Falls; and her beloved dog, Kiever.
The family would like to thank the Season's Hospice Staff for their care and support.
Memorials are suggested to the Paws and Claws Humane Society of Rochester.
On behalf of Libby's wishes, there will be no formal services.