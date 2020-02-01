Lila Jane Stucky, a longtime resident of Kasson, passed peacefully Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Rochester, Saint Marys Campus, at the age of 90, with her immediate family by her side.
Lila was born to Theodore W. Peterson and Julia M. Peterson (nee Smith) Aug. 2, 1929, in Goodhue County and was raised on the family farm near Roscoe. She attended grade school at a rural one-room school house in Roscoe and graduated from Pine Island High School in 1947. Following high school, she received an associate degree from Rochester Junior College. After graduation from college, she worked and lived in Rochester.
She married Max Leo Stucky on April 21, 1951, in Biloxi, Miss., prior to Max leaving for military service in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After the war, Lila and Max resided in Minneapolis, where Lila worked in the home while Max attended Northwestern College of Chiropractic. In 1959, they moved to Kasson, where they purchased a home, established a business and raised their family. Lila was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Kasson.
Lila was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Julia; husband, Max; daughter, Melissa; brother, Norman Peterson; and sister, Rose Kispert. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Paul Stucky and Dr. Josephine Moreno of Davis, Calif.; her daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Sara Stucky-Meyer and Dr. Lon Meyer of Mantorville; two grandchildren, Jessica Meyer of St. Paul and Katelyn (Peter) Christopherson of Rochester; and four great-grandchildren: twins, Natalie and Evan Meyer, and brothers, Cohen and Theodore Christopherson.
Following her husband's death in 1999, Lila traveled with Global Volunteers to care for children in Polish and Romanian orphanages. In her last decade, the lights of her life were the birth and blossoming of her four great-grandchildren. Her most memorable and rare smiles were reserved for her interactions with them.
Lila had remarkably strong and long lasting friendships. Some of those friends survive her while many have passed on. She was a good listener and helper at critical times in her friends' lives. Lila, our mother, will be profoundly missed. We thank her for sharing her life with us and enriching our lives by being our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, dear friend and confidant.
Honoring Lila's wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. However, a private graveside service and celebration of her life will be held in the summer. Please direct any donations in Lila's memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Twin Cities, Ability Building Community (ABC), Rochester, or a charity of your choice.
Blessed be her memory.
Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kasson is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.