Lillian A. "Lil" Aarsvold, 93, of Zumbrota, died on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Zumbrota Care Center surrounded by her family.
Lil was born to Harry and Julia (Mandsager) Peterson of Thor, Iowa, on Jan. 11, 1927.
In the spring of 1941, her family moved to rural Kasson. She was confirmed in the Christian faith at South Zumbro Lutheran Church, rural Kasson.
In 1944, she graduated from Kasson High School. She followed her dream of becoming a teacher and graduated from the Austin Teachers Training Department in 1945. She taught several years in Dodge and Olmsted counties, teaching grades one through eight, which she thoroughly enjoyed!
In 1946, she married the love of her life, Donald Aarsvold, from rural Kasson. They farmed the Aarsvold home place and enjoyed country living. During this time, they were blessed with four children: Dennis, Cheryl, Mark and Donna. Lil loved caring for her children, being a homemaker and helping her husband on the farm whenever she could.
She was active in her church as a Sunday school teacher, youth leader, choir member and involved in women's groups, most notably WELCA, Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
In 1967, she and Don accepted a call from the American Lutheran Church Mission to serve as house-parents for missionary children in Campinas, Brazil. During this time, she enjoyed being a substitute teacher at the American School where the mission kids attended. She tried to be the "best mom" that she could for her own children and to many others while serving in Brazil.
She was forever grateful to God for His faithfulness to her and her family.
After returning to the U.S. in 1978, she and Don served as resident counselors at the Lutheran Bible Institute in Anaheim, Calif.
They moved back to Kasson in 1984. At this time, they purchased a home and enjoyed living there until July 2013, when they moved to the Zumbrota Care Center and Bridges Assisted Living.
She and Don were blessed with nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; sister, Burnette Skogen; and brothers, Harold, Harry Jr., and James Peterson.
Survivors include her children, Dennis (Marilyn) Aarsvold, Kasson, Cheryl (Les) Kyllo, Goodhue, Mark (Kim) Aarsvold, Polk City, Iowa, and Donna (Scott) Tollefson, Springfield, Va.; her sister, Mary Jo Estes, Cary, N.C.; nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and two step great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in honor of Lil's life at a later date.