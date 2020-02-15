Linda Mae Hendrickson, age 80, of Britt, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. She was born Aug. 14, 1939, in Ashland, the daughter of Alton and Phyllis (Coons) Bovee, was a graduate of Hibbing High School Class of 1957 and attended secretarial school. She married Carl Hendrickson on May 30, 1959, at First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Linda lived in Ashland, Wis., Maple Wis., Brule Wis., St. Paul, Topeka, Kan., and Hibbing prior to moving to Britt. She worked at the Foshay Tower in Minneapolis, was employed in the Finance Office at Hibbing General Hospital, Sears, and retired from K-Mart, all in Hibbing. Linda was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Virginia, serving on the Altar Guild, the kitchen crew, and the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She enjoyed sewing, travel, camping, snowmobiling, fishing, volunteering at Church and created wonderful wedding cakes.
Linda is survived by sons, Keith (Teresa) Hendrickson of Rochester and Kevin (Linda E.) Hendrickson of Britt; brothers, Duane Bovee of Aitkin, Alton (Mary) Bovee of Inver Grove Heights, Richard (Karen) Bovee of Hibbing, and Fred Bovee of Coos Bay, Ore.; grandchildren, Erik Hendrickson, Erol (Nicole) Hendrickson, Emma Hendrickson, Nicole Wright and Ashley Hendrickson; great-grandson, Charlie Walkama; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carl, and a brother, Steven, in infancy.
Funeral Services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Virginia. Pastor Erik Roth will officiate. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the Church.
Memorials are preferred to Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (WELCA).
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron -- A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.