Linda S. Runkle, 62, of Rochester and formerly of Stewartville, died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, from a long-term illness at Mayo Clinic Rochester-Saint Marys Campus. She passed peacefully and was surrounded by her children.
Linda Sue Ewald was born on Nov. 13, 1957, in Rochester to David C. Ewald Sr. and Regina (Gillespie) Ewald. She grew up in Stewartville and attended school there, graduating from Stewartville High School in 1976.
Linda was employed for a number of years at D&R Star in Rochester. She enjoyed Sunday services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester with her father. Linda was athletic and active; playing softball well into her 40s.
She had an affinity for animals and was a lover of all things outdoors. She was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and made a point to connect with nature. She loved the sunshine and will be eternally surrounded by it.
Linda is survived by two daughters and a son, Tonya (Paul) Sands of Kasson, Tage Runkle of Byron, and Tory Runkle of Rochester; six grandchildren; father, David of Rochester; sisters, Roxane Lane of Tucson, Ariz., and Nicole (Jason) McAllister of Hayfield; brother-in-law, Tom Mullenbach of Stewartville; many nieces and nephews; and her devoted friend, Benno Carr.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Regina; sister, Patricia M. Mullenbach; and brother - David C. Ewald II.
In keeping with Linda's wishes, no visitation or services will be held at this time. A celebration of Linda's life will take place this spring in Stewartville. Burial and a private family committal service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery at that time.
Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville.