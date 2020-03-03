Lois Marie Crouch, of Rochester, died peacefully with her family surrounding her on Feb. 26, 2020, at age 88. She was born in Minneapolis on Jan. 21, 1932. She was the first child of Clarence and Eunice Peterson and spent most of her younger years growing up in Rochester. After high school graduation, she attended the University of Minnesota, where she obtained her education degree.
Lois married Quentin Crouch, of Dodge Center, in 1953. They spent a few years in Dodge Center, and then moved to Rochester in 1965 with their three children. Lois and Quentin made it a priority to take their children on a camping trip every summer that included visiting many national parks.
Lois taught kindergarten at Hawthorn Elementary School her entire working life. She worked with hundreds of kids in their most formative years and was awarded Teacher of the Year. Even today we meet adults who remember her with great fondness as their first teacher.
After Lois and Quentin retired, they traveled to dozens of countries with their many friends and family. When they weren't traveling, Lois spent time gardening, singing in the church choir, playing cards, dominoes and mahjong, and enjoying life. Lois loved to cook and entertain. She was an incredible hostess. Lois was defined by her ability to make friends wherever she went and was known for her hugs.
Lois is survived by her husband of 66 years, Quentin; her children, Steven Crouch (Claudia Molina), Marcia Freeberg (Ron Freeberg), and Brenda Fairchild (Jim Carlson); four grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; her sister, Elaine Weiler (Irv Weiler); her brother, Bob Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.
Any memorials received by the family of Lois Crouch will be directed to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Memorials can be mailed to Lois Crouch at 30741 Hwy 19 Blvd, Cannon Falls, MN 55009.
The service for Lois Crouch was held at Madonna Towers Chapel on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.