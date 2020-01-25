Lois LaQua, 95, of Plainview, died Jan. 22, 2020, at Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview.
Lois was born Nov. 27, 1924, in Milton Township, Dodge County to Charles and Elsie (Mattenklodt) Shay. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1942. On Sept. 12, 1946, she married Robert LaQua at Conception in the parish house. They lived and farmed near Theilman and then moved to Plainview in the early 1950s.
Lois was a longtime employee at the Plainview News and loved being involved with Plainview activities. She was an avid gardener. Her flower and vegetable gardens were enjoyed by all in the neighborhood. Lois was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview. She enjoyed bowling and listening to music.
She is survived by a niece, Diana Turner; and nephews, David Mason, Dana Garett and Jeffrey Turner. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, parents and two sisters, Mary Jane Mason and Ruth Schoenrock.
Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview with Pastor Phil Augustine officiating. Burial is at Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview. Visitation is one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Memorials are preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church.